MotoGP Austin J2 Qualification: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha / 2) “hot”!

Hardly got off his official Yamaha YZR-M1 after securing 2nd place on the starting grid of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Fabio Quartararo confided in front of the official website camera MotoGP.com.

We report here his words without any formatting.

Great job Fabio! With the M1, did you think you were going to be able to do just as well in qualifying against so many fast machines on the straights?

Fabio Quartararo : “We struggled a little more than usual during qualifying. I know it’s great to be on the front row but I struggled to take the step forward like at the start of the season. You know, really take a step forward with the soft tire in qualifying, so we’ll try to figure out why. But I’m very happy because I didn’t feel really good during practice, but I gave myself in qualifying. Pecco was super fast but it’s always good to start from the front row. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow, but our pace doesn’t look so bad and we’ll see which tires we choose. “

