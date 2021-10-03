MotoGP Austin J3: what time are the races this Sunday?

Francesco Bagnaia qualified in Austin on pole for the fourth time in MotoGP with Qatar, MotorLand and San Marino This year. This is Bagnaia’s third consecutive pole, becoming the first Ducati rider to do so in three successive MotoGP events since Jorge Lorenzo in 2018, from Silverstone (although the race was canceled) to Aragon. With this pole position, Bagnaia became the first Italian driver to win three pole positions in a row since Valentino Rossi in 2009 (from Sachsenring to Brno).

This Sunday, Bagnaia will try to become the second pilot Ducati to achieve three consecutive victories with Casey stoner who did it twice: once in 2007 and once in 2008. Moreover, it is only the third pole position for a driver Ducati in MotoGP on American soil with 2007 and 2008 with Casey stoner at Laguna Seca.

Fabio Quartararo qualified in second position and started from the front row for the 36th time for his 48th MotoGP race. In his 35 front row starts, he has finished on the podium 18 times, including seven of his eight premier class victories so far.

Fun fact: this is the seventh consecutive MotoGP race where the top two in the championship, Quartararo and Bagnaia share the first row of the starting grid.

On a bumpy path that statistically remains the garden of a Marc Marquez who will start third, and therefore on a front row that he had not trodden on his Honda for 441 days, everything remains possible in this Grand Prix of the Americas. And in all categories. Here is the program for this day not to be missed …

MotoGP Austin J3: timetables

Sunday October 3





15:40 – 16:00: Moto3 warm-up

16:10 – 16:30: Moto2 warm-up

16:40 – 17:00: MotoGP warm-up

18:00: Moto3 race

19:20: Moto2 race

21:00: MotoGP race