Nathalie Marquay delighted to meet a famous ex, with Jean-Pierre Pernaut

The love life of stars fascinates their fans. Those of Nathalie Marquay are still discovering her past, marked by a relationship with actor Pierre Cosso (Sophie Marceau’s lover in The Boom 2!) and the crush of the late former president Jacques Chirac. She has just fallen on another ex and immortalized their meeting, in the presence of her husband, Jean-Pierre Pernaut.

I believe it, the new work of Nathalie Marquay, was released on September 16, 2021. The contested former Miss France and future heroine of the play The pranksters actively promotes it. This weekend, she went to the Metz Fair for a book signing. Her husband Jean-Pierre Pernault accompanied her.





In Lorraine, Nathalie Marquay came across an old acquaintance, in the person of Patrick Bruel. “What a pleasure this meeting at the Metz Fair with the readers of my new book “Moi, j’y crois” (@editions_guy_tredaniel) and, what is more, alongside my husband @pernautjp and our friend @patrickbruel!“, writes the author in the caption of a photo of the singer, Jean-Pierre Pernaut and her published on Instagram. The trio also visited the Stade Saint-Symphorien, where FC Metz plays.