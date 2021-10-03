Nathalie Marquay very close to her ex … under the eyes of her husband Jean-Pierre Pernaut!

Since Nathalie Marquay joined the band “Touche pas à mon poste”, viewers have learned a lot about her personal life. The former beauty queen, who has been in conflict with Geneviève de Fontenay for several years, had revealed to have been in a relationship for “more than a year” with Pierre Cosso, known to have played Sophie Marceau’s boyfriend in ” The Boom 2 “. Pierre Cosso is not the only public figure with whom Nathalie Marquay had a relationship before marrying Jean-Pierre Pernaut. Also in “Touche pas à mon poste”, the former Miss France had revealed to have been in a relationship with a very very famous singer: Patrick Bruel! “I was 23 years old”, confided Nathalie Marquay facing Cyril Hanouna. If this romance only lasted a month, Nathalie Marquay keeps only good memories. “He is someone extremely generous, extremely intelligent, it is a love”, she admitted again.

Obviously, the two ex-lovebirds remained very close! After spending the summer holidays in the same club with their respective children in 2020, Nathalie Marquay and Patrick Bruel met again. This Saturday, October 2, 2021, Nathalie Marquay and her husband Jean-Pierre Pernaut were passing through Lorraine to participate in the Metz Fair. The opportunity for Nathalie Marquay to meet the readers of her new book “Moi, j’y crois”, published last September 16 by Tredaniel La Maisnie editions. “What a pleasure this meeting at the Metz Fair with the readers of my new book” Me, I believe “, writes Lou and Tom’s mother in the caption of her last Instagram post. But this event was also the opportunity to see her ex Patrick Bruel again, as evidenced by the photos published by Nathalie Marquay on Saturday. The former beauty queen and the singer are also very close, alongside Jean-Pierre Pernaut. As Nathalie notes Marquay in the legend of his carousel, Patrick Bruel is a close “friend” of the couple, which just goes to show that being friends with your ex is possible!

