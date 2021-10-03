new daily death record in Russia

More

    By SudOuest.fr with AFP

    Russia recorded a new record of 890 daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, in the midst of the fourth wave of the epidemic increased tenfold by the Delta variant and a very laborious vaccination campaign

    In the last 24 hours, Russia has a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19. 890 deaths have been recorded, according to the government’s record. This week, the country had already broken its daily death record four times.

    The total count officially reaches 209,918 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe. At the end of July, the Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of deaths due to Covid-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths.


    Contamination that continues to increase

    New contaminations also continue to climb. On Sunday, they reached 25,769, a level that had not been reached since July 16. Cases are mainly on the rise in Moscow (4,294) and St. Petersburg (2,463). Since mid-June, Russia has been hit hard by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious.

    The epidemic is reinforced by a laborious vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce more stringent health measures, and the low respect for wearing a mask. According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 29.1% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated.


