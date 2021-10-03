New shortage in sight, cheaper Pixel 6 and Amazon robot on patrol

China could be affected by a new concern and it is the whole Tech planet that is likely to falter. Will the next Google Pixel 6 be impacted? No one knows, but they should in any case be cheaper according to several sources. Amazon’s strange little Astro robot was all the rage at the brand’s conference. Back on a very intense week.

Buying a smartphone or a PC may be a hell of a lot soon

Several regions of China are imposing rationing of electricity consumption due to a coal shortage and a carbon neutral policy initiated by the government. Consequence: factories are idling and this could have a major impact on the tech industry within a few weeks.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be cheaper than expected

After a price hike last year for the Pixel 5, Google is reportedly considering reviewing its strategy for its successors. The next high-end models of the Californian giant, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro which should be unveiled soon, would offer an extremely competitive price, announce several sources.

Netflix subscription: the price increase in France concerns (almost) everyone

The price of Netflix subscriptions will increase as announced this summer. But this 12.5% ​​increase in France will not only concern new customers. All French subscribers, if they do not go through Canal or an ISP, will be impacted.





Robot, screen frame, router, doorbell at low cost …: Amazon is releasing its heavy artillery

After Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo or even Apple, it is Amazon which bowed to the game of the back-to-school conference to unveil its new products. The Seattle firm has unveiled a new Echo Show 15 device, the largest smart screen in the range (15.6 inches), which comes in the form of a table to centralize all family information and better manage the daily household.

Amazon also presented a video doorbell for less than 60 euros signed Blink, a new system of low-cost Wifi 6 routers, a Halo View connected bracelet with screen or even Amazon Glow, a strange video screen for children. But it was especially the Astro robot that made the talk. Playful, rolling, equipped with a mobile screen and Alexa, it is intended to be a help at home, but also a surveillance agent crisscrossing the house in your absence. It can show your reminders, calendar, video feeds or calls and follow you.

The tests of the week:

Apple iPhone 13

It’s the start of the school year and time for the 2021 iPhone vintage. To get the ball rolling, we first looked at the iPhone 13, which is at the heart of Apple’s range with its 6.1-inch screen. If it does not have a 120 Hz screen or a third photo sensor and LiDAR like the iPhone 13 Pro, it defends itself rather well with a significantly improved battery life, a high-flying dual photo module and the whole -power of the A15 Bionic chip. An excellent compromise for fans of the apple brand who do not want to spend the money to take beautiful photos.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro

Shortly after its predecessor, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is already landing at full speed. In any case, to recharge faster than lightning. The Chinese brand has equipped its new top-of-the-range model with an ultra-fast charge, capable of refueling in 17 minutes. But this is not the only advantage of this Xiaomi 11T Pro which relies heavily on its processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) and its 120 Hz Oled screen. But to want to roll mechanics, it also fishes in parallel on important points, to start with the photo …

the video of the week

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid