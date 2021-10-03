New Toyota Yaris Cross: 3 strengths and 3 weaknesses of the small Japanese SUV

Forced to return to the small SUV race after almost inventing the segment in 1993 (RAV4 “1”) and then deserting it, Toyota this time decided to take the problem by another entry. Or rather to simplify the task, by starting from an excellent copy, namely his last Yaris. Remarkably sober, compact, well-equipped and, to make matters worse, super stylish, this fourth generation, which is starting its career well, seemed the ideal launching pad for the all-new Yaris Cross. If it appeals to you on paper, here’s what to remember about the small Japanese SUV.

The 3 strengths of the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV

1. Its hybrid engine

Unlike all its rivals, the Yaris Cross offers no choice in its engine. Japanese is a non-rechargeable hybrid, period. But in his case, it is rather an asset, as this mechanism is sober. On our measuring bench, we achieved a nice 4.3 l / 100 km in the city, which immediately ranks it at the top of the hierarchy in terms of consumption.. Especially since it is only available in a car box. The results are also good on the road, with 5.6 l / 100 km according to our flowmeter. Only the highway does not suit him (7.8 l / 100 km), but since the use of the Yaris Cross is mainly urban or peri-urban, this does not really pose a problem.

2. Its all-wheel drive

Available in a 4×4 version, the Yaris Cross sets itself apart again from its competitors, which remain simple 2-wheel drive with, at best, improved slip control. The Japanese, on the other hand, can receive a small engine on its rear axle, giving it the status of “real” all-wheel drive for a while.. Be careful, the rear engine, which does not change the total power of the traction chain, stops once past 70 km / h, but this threshold is high enough to get out of a few ruts in mountainous regions or in the event of snow.

3. A nice techno aspect

The least we can say is that the Yaris Cross is up to date. Easy-to-use 9-inch touch screen, Integrated SIM card and Wi-Fi authorizing payment for parking and gasoline at remote stations, CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, remote air conditioning management and semi-automatic parking are in particular on the program. Obviously, you have to go through the list of options to benefit from all these functions, but they often go hand in hand.





The 3 weak points of the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV

1. A finish below the competition

While the general ergonomics of the Yaris Cross is rather satisfactory, the finish is not at the level of the competition. The materials that make up the dashboard are hard, just like those that dress the storm doors. Do not expect to enhance the mood with color, because the choice is not left to you. Both in terms of perceived quality and personalization, the Japanese are far from a Renault Captur, a Peugeot 2008 or a Seat Arona.

2. Disappointing habitability

Choosing the Yaris Cross means ignoring the practicalities. If the driver and his neighbor will not have to complain about the reception, the occupants of the bench will quickly let you know that they want to get out. Not only is knee room limited, but it is even difficult to get in or out of the car, the fault of the rear doors opening very little.. Of course, urban SUVs do not necessarily have a family vocation, but here again, the Toyota does less well than its competitors while it is not necessarily more compact. Fortunately, the trunk is average.

3. Improved driving pleasure

If the hybrid engine is particularly efficient, it is however not a model of pleasure. Despite Toyota’s work to improve the transmission’s slip effect, strong acceleration or deceleration causes engine speed to soar., causing some noise in the passenger compartment. In addition, air noises are heard quite early on the expressway. Finally, the comfort is not at the level of what the Japanese manufacturer knows how to do, the Yaris Cross struggling to filter out road imperfections. Especially since it can not count on dynamism to counterbalance either.