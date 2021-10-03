New World: Amazon’s last-ditch MMO?

After a long wait and some postponements, New World, MMO from Amazon Games, has finally been released on September 28, 2021. Good news for fans of online games, but especially for the subsidiary of the retail giant behind the project, which is the first major title to officially see the light of day, following numerous trials and cancellations. The last chance game?

The MMO New World might mean a whole new world for many players to explore, but above all it marks a milestone for Amazon Games. In nearly ten years of existence, this is the first major project to really see the light of day for the subsidiary of the American giant., although it has been preparing its entry into the video game market for a long time, waiting for the right moment to launch. Last October, it was the competitive FPS Crucible, canceled a few months after its release, which paid the price for this strategy. A radical decision which was not a first, Amazon Games having already reserved the same fate for the online game Breakaway, two years earlier. “We didn’t achieve the breakthrough that would have made this game what we all hoped for” then explained the development team, apologizing lip service. Over time, Amazon Games spokespersons will say similar things about current projects, as we explained to you in a previous article. As if society was afraid of doing wrong. The cancellation of the MMO The Lord of the Rings would be linked to a rights matter.

No more room for error

Although the release of New World has been postponed several times and its launch now suffers from small setbacks, the time is undoubtedly relief for Amazon Games. Even at the party, New World having achieved the best launch of the year 2021 on Steam with a peak of 700,000 players simultaneously on the first day, following on from an already engaging beta audience side, last July. Not to mention the spectators on Twitch for the occasion. “New World must be our flagship game (…) if only for the morale of our teams” explains in the New York Times Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. After the past failures, the company must succeed.





It must be said that the American giant was not cold in the eyes when launching into the video game, not seeking to buy already existing studios. Like Google, Amazon started from scratch, which brought it some nasty surprises. For example, the company sought to impose its in-house engine, Lumberyard, on its development teams, even though it was far from being suited to the project in question. “Making a Breakaway with that engine was like driving a train while the tracks were being laid” says a journalist from Wall Street Journal. Since then, the software has been freely accessible.

New World – A promising start? (Gameplay)

500 million per year

All in all, in addition to its main activities, Amazon reportedly spends $ 500 million annually on its video game business according to Bloomberg. “An amount that does not include its Twitch subsidiary, nor its Luna cloud gaming platform”, specifies for his part Le Figaro. The company is looking to have a more global impact on the video game industry. She will also soon be responsible for the edition of the Korean MMO Last Ark for the West. And with the success of New World, there’s a chance that impact will grow bigger. Last March, the subsidiary opened a new studio in Montreal to create a triple-A.

