Nigeria wants to boost palm oil production

Near a pile of palm fruits waiting to be crushed, Nigerian farmer Micah Ojo would like to capitalize on the Nigerian government’s drive to revive its once thriving palm oil industry.

Entangled, since the fall in black gold prices in 2016, in an economic crisis that has further exacerbated the Covid-19 pandemic, the most populous country in Africa must diversify its economy and create jobs for its people. of 200 million inhabitants.

The leading oil producer in Africa and the continent’s largest economy in terms of GDP, Nigeria therefore decided to invest heavily in palm oil, of which it was the main world producer in the 1960s.

Now the world’s fifth largest producer, it imports nearly half of the two million tonnes consumed annually in the country, further melting foreign exchange reserves already eroded by falling crude prices.

But Micah Ojo, who cultivates one of the small plantations that dot Akwa Ibom state and other states in southern Nigeria, where rows of oil palms line the roads but where many factories have been left in abandonment, complains of not benefiting from loans granted by the government through the central bank to large farms and investors.

“It is a sector that needs a lot of capital, we need the government to come and help us”, he pleads, the loans from the central bank “do not go to local farmers (…) we only hears about it on the news “.

In Edo State, the palms and rubber trees of the Okumu Oil Palm Company cover more than 33,000 hectares of land.

Plantations partly financed by a loan of 14 billion naira (29 million euros), contracted within the framework of the various development plans launched in recent years by the government, for the purchase of new plants of better quality and for help producers develop new plantations and factories.

“It has helped us a lot to expand,” Okomu CEO Graham Hefer, a South African executive who has been running the company since 2007, told AFP.





– small producers in difficulty –

Founded in 1976, Okomu produces 40,000 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) per year and hopes to double its production by 2025, with two new factories commissioning by next year.

But the lack of infrastructure, the dismal state of the roads or the incessant cuts of electricity, hamper the development of this sector, like many others in Nigeria.

“We are seriously urging the government to address these concerns,” says Hofer.

The palm oil industry has come under fire from around the world, accused in particular of contributing to deforestation or the disappearance of community lands. But its supporters say it contributes to local development and creates jobs.

In Akwa Ibom state, local authorities say they are using a loan from the Central Bank to rehabilitate more than 3,000 hectares of an oil palm plantation abandoned for more than 30 years with 200,000 palm trees and a tree nursery. a capacity of 300,000 plants.

Micah Ojo now employs 30 people, compared to five when he started. But he needs additional funds to be able to cultivate an additional 150 ha, available on his land.

Small producers – who represent 70% of production according to Mr. Hefer – say they are excluded from financial aid from the Central Bank.

“Banks only agree to lend to large, already established producers who have significant sources of income,” said a representative of the Nigeria Plantation Owners Forum, which brings together stakeholders in the sector.

“These companies are, for the most part, multinationals. The small producers that the programs are supposed to target do not have access to them,” he laments.

According to the association, which called on the government and donors to grant loans to small producers on favorable terms, it takes between 3,800 and 4,800 euros, as well as a minimum of three years to develop a single hectare of oil palm. .

Small producers also want the state-run Nigerian Oil Palm Research Institute (NIFOR) to help them improve seedlings or control pests and diseases, hoping to become more competitive.