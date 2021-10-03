Nolwenn Leroy captivating at Fashion Week, she makes an unexpected meeting: the slideshow

1/40 Nolwenn Leroy captivating at Fashion Week, she makes an unexpected meeting

2/40 Nolwenn Leroy attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris. © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

3/40 Carla Ginola, Offset, Tyga and Nolwenn Leroy attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

4/40 Camélia Jordana and Nicolas Maury attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

5/40 Joeystarr and Mademoiselle Agnès attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

6/40 Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

7/40 Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

8/40 Camélia Jordana and Lala & ce attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

9/40 Younes Bendjima attends the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

10/40 Offset and Bigmatthewww attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

11/40 Offset attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

12/40 Djanis Bouzyani attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

13/40 Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

14/40 Nicolas Maury attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

15/40 Tyga attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

16/40 Léna Mahfouf (Léna Situations), Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

17/40 Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

18/40 Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

19/40 Djanis Bouzyani and Nicolas Maury attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

20/40 Joeystarr (right) attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

21/40 Isabelle Huppert attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage



22/40 Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

23/40 Evan Mock and Offset attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

24/40 Carla Ginola and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

25/40 Edward Enninful (editor-in-chief of British Vogue) and Offset attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

26/40 Tyga attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

27/40 Carla Ginola attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

28/40 Isabelle Huppert attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

29/40 Isabelle Huppert and Edward Enninful (right) attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

30/40 Olivia Palermo, her husband Johannes Huebl and Younes Bendjima attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

31/40 Léna Mahfouf (or Léna Situations) attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

32/40 Naomi Campbell walks for Lanvin (spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection) at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

33/40 Naomi Campbell walks for Lanvin (spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection) at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

34/40 Rapper Offset and Camélia Jordana backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

35/40 Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

36/40 Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

37/40 Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

38/40 Camélia Jordana and Bruno Sialelli backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

39/40 Camélia Jordana and Bruno Sialelli backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage