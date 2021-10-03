More

    Nolwenn Leroy captivating at Fashion Week, she makes an unexpected meeting: the slideshow

    1/40

    Nolwenn Leroy captivating at Fashion Week, she makes an unexpected meeting

    2/40

    Nolwenn Leroy attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris. © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    3/40

    Carla Ginola, Offset, Tyga and Nolwenn Leroy attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    4/40

    Camélia Jordana and Nicolas Maury attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    5/40

    Joeystarr and Mademoiselle Agnès attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    6/40

    Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    7/40

    Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    8/40

    Camélia Jordana and Lala & ce attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    9/40

    Younes Bendjima attends the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    10/40

    Offset and Bigmatthewww attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    11/40

    Offset attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    12/40

    Djanis Bouzyani attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    13/40

    Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    14/40

    Nicolas Maury attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    15/40

    Tyga attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    16/40

    Léna Mahfouf (Léna Situations), Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    17/40

    Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    18/40

    Offset and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    19/40

    Djanis Bouzyani and Nicolas Maury attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    20/40

    Joeystarr (right) attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    21/40

    Isabelle Huppert attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage


    22/40

    Camélia Jordana attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    23/40

    Evan Mock and Offset attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    24/40

    Carla Ginola and Tyga attend the Lanvin fashion show, ready-to-wear spring / summer 2022 collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    25/40

    Edward Enninful (editor-in-chief of British Vogue) and Offset attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    26/40

    Tyga attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    27/40

    Carla Ginola attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    28/40

    Isabelle Huppert attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    29/40

    Isabelle Huppert and Edward Enninful (right) attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    30/40

    Olivia Palermo, her husband Johannes Huebl and Younes Bendjima attend the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    31/40

    Léna Mahfouf (or Léna Situations) attends the Lanvin fashion show, spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    32/40

    Naomi Campbell walks for Lanvin (spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection) at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    33/40

    Naomi Campbell walks for Lanvin (spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection) at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    34/40

    Rapper Offset and Camélia Jordana backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    35/40

    Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    36/40

    Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    37/40

    Rapper Offset and Bruno Sialelli (artistic director of Lanvin) backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    38/40

    Camélia Jordana and Bruno Sialelli backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    39/40

    Camélia Jordana and Bruno Sialelli backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage

    40/40

    Rapper Offset backstage at the Lanvin fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week, at Salle Pleyel. Paris, October 3, 2021 © Veeren Ramsamy-Christiophe Clovis / Bestimage


