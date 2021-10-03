Nolwenn Leroy captivating at Fashion Week, she makes an unexpected meeting

For Fashion Week, the stars brave the wind, the rain and sometimes, the time of the parades! Proof in pictures with Nolwenn Leroy. The singer was the guest of honor of a morning show and made surprising encounters …

Sunday October 3, 2021, 9 a.m .: Fashion planet shines its eyes on the Salle Pleyel, in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. It hosts the Lanvin fashion show, where the Parisian house and its artistic director Bruno Sialelli present their spring-summer 2022 collection. Nolwenn Leroy had the chance to discover it.





Arrived on time, all from Lanvin dressed in a hypnotizing plaid pantsuit and glittery sneakers (model Glen Arpege, worth 550 euros), the 39-year-old singer and mother of little Marin (4 years old) , born from his relationship with Arnaud Clément) posed with a smile for the photographers. The latter immortalized his unexpected encounter with charismatic rappers and flashy Offset and Tyga. Three artists and two almost opposing worlds found themselves in the front row for a parade!

Like Nolwenn, Offset and Tyga, actors Isabelle Huppert, Joeystarr and Nicolas Maury, singer (and actress) Camélia Jordana and influencers Carla Ginola, Léna Mahfouf and Younes Bendjima (ex-companion of Kourtney Kardashian) were present at the Lanvin invitation. All carefully followed the successive passages of the models and admired the appearance of Naomi Campbell, highlight of the show dressed entirely in black. At the end of the show, Camélia Jordana and Offset slipped backstage to congratulate Bruno Sialelli.