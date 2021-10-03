North Korea criticizes UN security council

North Korea blasted the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday over firing a missile presented as hypersonic, Pyongyang accusing member countries of playing with a “time bomb“.

The meeting, lasting just over an hour and behind closed doors, was requested by the United States, France and the United Kingdom after Pyongyang announced on September 29 that it had successfully tested a glider missile.hypersonic“.

However, the five member countries of the Security Council failed to agree on a draft declaration, “Russia and China have indicated that it is not relevant at this point“, According to a diplomatic source.

It still angered Pyongyang, who called it Sunday “unjustified infringement“To its sovereignty and”serious intolerable provocation“.

“Demanding that we give up our right to self-defense reflects its intention not to recognize the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as a sovereign stateSaid Jo Chol Su, head of international organizations at the North Korean Foreign Ministry.

“I express deep concern that the UN Security Council had fun using a dangerous ‘ticking time bomb’ this time around.“, He added in a statement reported by the official news agency KCNA.





Frequent weapon tests

Hours before Friday’s Security Council meeting, North Korea carried out a test firing of an anti-aircraft missile.

At the beginning of last week, it fired a missile presented as hypersonic, which would constitute a major technological advance. Hypersonic missiles are capable of reaching speeds at least five times the speed of sound.

In mid-September, Pyongyang had reported missile fire, including a new long-range cruise missile.

The nuclear-armed North Korea has long used weapons testing to raise tensions, in a carefully considered process.

In 2017, at the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council adopted heavy economic sanctions against North Korea after a nuclear test and missile tests.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said it is ready to resume talks without preconditions, as North Korea calls for an end to sweeping sanctions.