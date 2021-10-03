Official PC configurations for Forza Horizon 5

Three configurations: minimum, recommended and “ideal”. The first two are quite accessible, the last much less.

This is one of the most anticipated racing games of the year: Forza Horizon 5. The title of Turn 10 will hit the track on November 5th. The game is expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. If you want to indulge yourself on this last platform, we now know the minimum, recommended but also “ideal” configurations.

In all cases, you need a PC running Windows 10 and provide 110 GB of disk space, ideally on an SSD. The minimum configuration mentions an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 processor; an AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 graphics card; 8 GB of RAM.





The 50 best sports games of all time

List of wheels supported upon release

The recommended configuration places the cursor slightly higher, without being particularly demanding. Indeed, it informs an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i5-8400 processor; an AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card; 16 GB of RAM.

Finally, the ideal configuration, although it is not known what gaming parameters it involves, requires a Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i7-10700K processor; an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card; still 16 GB of RAM. It is assumed that such configurations allow 4K / 60 IPS.

Remember that Forza Horizon 5 offers ray tracing but only in Forzavista mode.

Also, for gamers who own a steering wheel, the studio lists supported Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec models right off the bat. Here are which ones:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo Racing.

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC.

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2.

Source: Forza Motorsport