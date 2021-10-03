Ogier penalized by one minute, but remains 5th (Finland)

During SS12 today, and following the viewing of the embarkations, the stewards noted that the French did not have his helmet strapped on during this entire special.

Already guilty of this offense during the Monte-Carlo rally earlier this year, the Toyota driver was fined € 800.

Here is an excerpt from the Commissioners’ decision: “Mr. OGIER said he had no reason to explain why the strap would come undone in SS12. There was no rush to attach the helmet at the start of the special and it was different from the Rallye Monte-Carlo incident where he simply forgot to attach the helmet strap.





Photo and video evidence shows that the strap is not properly secured and is loose throughout the stage. MR OGIER says there is no way he will only half attach the helmet, it has been done correctly or not at all. ”

The stewards recalled the rules: All protective equipment, including helmets, must be worn in accordance with the provisions of Article 53.1 of the WRC on a special stage until the stop control for safety reasons and it is the responsibility of the competitor to s ‘ensure that all of your protective equipment is secure before starting a special stage. ”