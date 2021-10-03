Oil spill in California, “irreversible consequences on the environment” – Release

The oil spill could come from an oil pipeline south of Los Angeles. The flow is estimated at 480,000 liters flow, or the equivalent of 3,000 barrels of oil

Clearly, nothing spares California. As if the increasingly devastating fires were not enough, here is the American state facing an oil spill. The authorities were trying as best they could to contain this leak this Sunday, which already covers nearly 34 square kilometers and whose origin has not yet been determined.

According to a local official, Katrina Foley, it could be a leak on an oil pipeline about five miles from the coast, south of Los Angeles. An oil spill which, according to her, will have “Irreversible consequences on the environment“. She claims that many dead fish and birds have already been found.





The city of Huntington Beach is paying the heaviest price. Authorities had to cancel an air show, the Pacific Airshow, to allow “Full and unimpeded access to the marine environment”. The municipality estimates the flow at 480,000 liters, or the equivalent of 3,000 barrels of oil, according to CNN estimates.

Initial analyzes of the hydrocarbon showed that it was “Post-production crude oil”, according to Katrina Foley. The oil was spotted on Saturday morning and the US Coast Guard classified the incident as a “major leak”.

Warning of the “toxicity” of this substance, Huntington Beach urged residents to stay away from affected areas, avoid the beach and not swim. Significant efforts to contain this oil spill were underway on Sunday, the city services were hard at work, according to a press release.