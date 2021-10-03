OL: a dreaded land invasion, the Greens bring out the heavy artillery!

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC, OL, Monaco, OM: Top 10 sales from L1 to the Premier League

The derbies between ASSE and OL are always electric. According to L’Équipe, the 123rd of the name (8:45 pm) could be even more than the others and the Greens have prepared themselves accordingly. Responsible for security inside the Chaudron, where 35,000 spectators are expected in the evening, ASSE has thus strengthened its system. Cost of the operation: 100,000 euros, part of which to pay 600 stewards!

“The Magic Fans having removed their tarpaulins at the end of the match against Nice, thus signaling the end of their support for the players and Claude Puel, an invasion of the lawn is feared, in case the derby turns out badly for the Greens,” explains the sports daily. Especially after having boycotted the start of the season as a protest against the health pass, the Green Angels, an ultra self-dissolved group in 2013, responded to Roland Romeyer’s call by coming back against the Gym. “

It is therefore no longer one but two kops that must be monitored in the Cauldron. To achieve this, ASSE also called on twenty people specializing in close protection, who will stand in groups of five near the four corner posts, ready to exfiltrate the players at the slightest invasion of the field.

