OL: a sling of supporters of the Greens is feared, exceptional safety device

Zapping Eleven Mondial

The enthusiasm, passion and fear will be present tonight at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Last in Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne only scores three small points before receiving its sworn enemy, Olympique Lyonnais. An exceptional match, exceptional device while a rumble of the supporters of Saint-Etienne is feared in the event of underperformance of the Greens.

Safety is prepared for anything!

As revealed The team, usually ecological, the Forez club has decided to turn on two-thirds of its pre-match ignition in order to spot any intruders who have come to install pyrotechnic objects. Dog handlers had even been out to sniff them. In addition, 400 members of the police are provided on occasion against 100 for a classic match. These will be accompanied by a helicopter and on the ground by a water launcher. For his part, Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of OL, will be escorted by two police officers in addition to his usual bodyguard.

ASSE has also planned other things. Thus, the club decided to spend 100,000 euros to strengthen its security, some of which were used to pay 600 stewards. An invasion of land is indeed feared if the scenario were to be contrary to the men of Claude Puel. Finally, twenty people specializing in close protection have been hired and will position themselves in a group of five at the four corner posts in order to be able to exfiltrate the players immediately in the event of lawn invasion.



