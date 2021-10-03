OL: Anything new in the defense of Peter Bosz?

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Thursday against Brondby, Olympique Lyonnais won easily without taking a goal. A great success for Peter Bosz who had to deal with an experimental rearguard. In the axis, the experienced Damien Da Silva accompanied the young Sinaly Diomandé, the two men accompanied by Leo Dubois and Emerson on the wings. Forced to adapt following several physical glitches in his group, the Dutch technician was able to find the solution, and should be able to count on returns for the trip to the Forez this Sunday and the derby against ASSE.

Boateng back

Indeed, according to information from the team, it will benefit from the return of its usual axis, at least for Jérôme Boateng. The German international is tipped to be the holder, either alongside Jason Denayer or Sinaly Diomandé. Indeed, the Belgian former captain will be part of the group, but a decision on his tenure must be made today after the last tests. Finally, it is Henrique who could benefit from the confidence of his coach to replace Emerson, absent after his red card received against Lorient. The next few hours will be decisive for Peter Bosz, it is up to him to find the right solution.



