OL | ASSE – OL: The Lyonnais could have the head of Claude Puel!

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 8:26 a.m. by Editorial staff updated on October 3, 2021 at 8:28 a.m.

In a still very hot derby, OL could afford much more than ASSE’s scalp. The head of Claude Puel could indeed be put at a price on Sunday evening …





Our partner, Bet barrier , makes no mystery in the derby between ASSE and OL. The men of To fart Bosz are the favorites of this always very crisp match of Ligue 1. Victory of Lyonnais rated at 1.76 while that of Stéphanois is at 4.40 (draw at 3.77, odds likely to evolve and to follow live here). What could be more logical in view of the situation of the two clubs. After a sluggish start, OL goes on and ends up in 7th place in the standings when ASSE gets bogged down weekend after weekend, with a worrying status of red lantern. More than ever, this match is one of fear for the Greens.

Puel in great danger

And if there is a man who can fear this meeting, it is good Claude Puel, the coach of ASSE. Criticized and singled out, his head is clearly at a price. A stinging defeat in this derby, at Geoffroy-Guichard, can clearly be fatal. If the leaders of Saint-Etienne could not land him last year because his dismissal was too expensive, this time, it is much more within reach.