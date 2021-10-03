OL: Puel has 3 big surprises in store for Bosz

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC, OL, Monaco, OM: Top 10 sales from L1 to the Premier League

ASSE has no interest in missing out against OL (8:45 p.m.). If it is not yet quite certain that Claude Puel is in danger in the event of a bad result, the Greens will have to react to Geoffroy-Guichard under penalty of seeing their supporters scold very seriously after only 9 days of L1.

To do this, the Castres could reserve some monumental surprises for Peter Bosz. According to L’Équipe, the ASSE coach has indeed decided to start Ryad Boudebouz … something that has not happened since the rout at home against AS Monaco (0-4, March 19, 2021) .

Return of defense to 4?

The other big surprise could come from Romain Hamouma, left on the bench in favor of Arnaud Nordin. To compensate for the losses at the right-back position, Mahdi Camara is expected to help out, which he did quite well at Décines a year ago (1-2, November 8, 2020). Finally, Puel should finally bet on a defense to 4.

On the side of OL, Lucas Paqueta is well and truly expected to start as a leading attacker because of the defections in this sector. This will not necessarily be a gift for the defense of ASSE given the technical qualities and harassment specific to the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

