OL: Puel ready to make a big change for the derby?

It is the most anticipated match every year by Saint-Etienne supporters. But this year, fear is perhaps stronger than enthusiasm as ASSE receives OL, being last in the championship. Aware of the team’s current difficulties, Claude Puel could make drastic changes in his starting XI.

Return of a defense to 4 and Boudebouz?

Based on information from The team, the technician from Saint-Etienne should return to a four-way defense and thus evolve into 4-2-3-1. Young Nadé and Sow should give way to experience and Kolodziedjczak and Moukoudi in the center. Trauco should occupy the left side while captain Camara, who helped out in this position during last year’s derby at Groupama Stadium, would be tipped to take the right side of the defense. Unsurprisingly, Gourna and Neyou will be lined up in front of the defense. Finally, important fact, Riyad Boudebouz should start as an attacking midfielder behind Wahbi Khazri. Denis Bouanga and Arnaud Nordin, meanwhile, should feed the left and right flanks of the attack.



