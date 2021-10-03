OL: What will the derby give according to the bookmakers?

October 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM by Thomas

Hot, even hot, the ASSE – OL derby to be played this Sunday.

“A derby cannot be played, it is won,” says the common adage. In the case of ASSE, it is a truth, formulated in the form of necessity. Because last in Ligue 1, before the start of the 9th day, the Greens have a monster pressure on the shoulders, driven by the obligation to take points to reassure themselves, and glean them against OL, neighbor and sworn enemy.

The pressure is especially stronger on ASSE

The stake is therefore not exactly the same, although on such an occasion, the motivation is natural on both sides. Lyon will he drive the head of Saint-Etienne, in his own lawn of the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, this Sunday evening? It could be, because the bookmakers of France hoist the Gones in favorites of the debates. They give them winners at the average odds of 1.8, while the draw pays 4 times the stake and the success of the Greens, more distant, at 4.5 to one, approximately.





OL favorite, but bookmakers hesitate with a draw

But let’s not imagine the Stéphanois and their fiery supporters, obediently bowing down in front of the host of the evening. The operators believe them capable of a reaction of pride, and it is for this reason, that to choose from a result, they rather lean towards a division of the points on a draw, 1-1. It is listed at 6.65 and this score is in balance with the narrow success of Lyon, 2-1, at the odds of 7.05.

The great opportunity to unlock his goal counter for Ramirez

By checking a box to unlock his goal counter, Ignacio Ramirez would be very inspired to “let go” this Sunday evening. He is the best Stéphanoise cartridge for a majority of the country’s bookmakers (not all of them, some prefer Khazri), a goal from his part pays 7.3 times the starting stake. There are safer values, in the camp opposite between Tino Kadewere, at 2.35, Karl Toko-Ekambi, at 2.65 or Paqueta or even Slimani. This ASSE – OL derby is to be seen this Sunday evening, from 8:45 pm.











