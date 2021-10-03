More

    OM (2-0): Sampaoli has a ready-made excuse after the defeat

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

    By losing this Sunday on the lawn of LOSC (2-0), Olympique de Marseille followed a fourth game without a win in all competitions. In a post-match press conference, OM coach Jorge Sampaoli regretted that Lille played low and against.

    “We still dominated the game, we had a lot of loss of balls. We knew that Lille was waiting for us to lose the ball to play against, that’s what happened tonight. he couldn’t keep the ball. The idea is to continue working, you have to go through the game to win matches. It’s a difficult championship, very physical. There are a lot of teams in France who play low and against. We must continue to work, have possession of the ball and dominate our opponents as we did. “

    to summarize

    Jorge Sampaoli, quickly appeared before the press after the defeat of his men against LOSC (2-0). The OM coach particularly regretted that Lille played low and against.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTip: how to buy an iPhone 13 at a discounted price this WE? 🔥
    Next articleSjömärke: the invisible wireless charging from Ikea

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC