More

    OM and Mourinho, the Greens’ only hopes against OL?

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Denis Bouanga

    The 123rd derby in history between ASSE and OL seems unbalanced on paper. This is not a first to the detriment of the Greens who have nevertheless already managed to thwart these plans in the past to win in front of the Gones. Opta also highlighted two unflattering statistics for the Greens before the derby.

    ASSE have not led the score for a single minute at home this season, the only L1 club in this case. In addition, the Forézien club have won only 3 of their 21 home L1 matches (8 draws, 10 losses), none of the last 5. The last success of the Greens in Geoffroy-Guichard dates back to 5 months ago: 1-0 against OM with a goal from Arnaud Nordin.

    OM therefore remains a beacon of hope for the Greens before taking on OL. Just like José Mourinho, who could give his extra soul to the men of Claude Puel to get out of the game. Patrick Guillou, in his own style, joked about the “Special One”. “In recent months, I only remember 20 minutes of madness against PSG but there is always something! One day, too many people, the next day not enough or there is too much water on the ground… It is the Mourinho syndrome. Sometimes this one is good.

    to summarize

    If ASSE does not really start as favorite for the 123rd derby in history against OL (8:45 p.m.), a glimmer of hope could rekindle the flame of men from Claude Puel to Geoffroy-Guichard. This could come from Olympique de Marseille.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGas-powered trucks deemed too polluting according to the NGO Transport and Environment
    Next articleNew shortage in sight, cheaper Pixel 6 and Amazon robot on patrol

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC