OM and Mourinho, the Greens’ only hopes against OL?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Denis Bouanga

The 123rd derby in history between ASSE and OL seems unbalanced on paper. This is not a first to the detriment of the Greens who have nevertheless already managed to thwart these plans in the past to win in front of the Gones. Opta also highlighted two unflattering statistics for the Greens before the derby.

ASSE have not led the score for a single minute at home this season, the only L1 club in this case. In addition, the Forézien club have won only 3 of their 21 home L1 matches (8 draws, 10 losses), none of the last 5. The last success of the Greens in Geoffroy-Guichard dates back to 5 months ago: 1-0 against OM with a goal from Arnaud Nordin.

OM therefore remains a beacon of hope for the Greens before taking on OL. Just like José Mourinho, who could give his extra soul to the men of Claude Puel to get out of the game. Patrick Guillou, in his own style, joked about the “Special One”. “In recent months, I only remember 20 minutes of madness against PSG but there is always something! One day, too many people, the next day not enough or there is too much water on the ground… It is the Mourinho syndrome. Sometimes this one is good.

🚨 BUTASSE alert! 🚨

🗣 A DERBY TO SURVIVE!

ASSE is on the brink before facing OL! A bad result could herald big upheavals within the club!

Find us at a newsstand or in our online store ➡️ https://t.co/DvJwVnmOsm pic.twitter.com/y8Q5UJG2mF

– Goal! Saint-Etienne (@ButASSE) September 28, 2021