OM: Tapie, the touching speech of Deschamps

Captain of the Olympique de Marseille during the coronation in the Champions League in 1993, the coach of the France team Didier Deschamps was logically affected by the disappearance this Sunday of the former Marseille president Bernard Tapie. The tricolor technician did not hide his emotion.





“The disappearance of Bernard Tapie saddens me deeply. It is under his direction, at the Olympique de Marseille, that I experienced my first great successes, that I won my first titles, in particular the most beautiful one that a player can dream with his club, the Champions League, on May 26, 1993. But I have many other memories of our relationship and will never forget that he marked my career by coming to look for me in Nantes, in 1989 . Through the requirement that was his, He certainly strengthened my competitive spirit. Bernard Tapie was a passionate and fascinating man when he spoke of management, a fighter who hated to be beaten and whose iron mind rubbed off on his players . These last years and until these last days, surrounded by his family, he had fought with admirable courage against the disease, forcing the respect of all and all. To his wife Dominique, to his children and grandchildren, j send my heartfelt condolences and assure them of t all my sympathy, ”DD commented.

Read 16.249 times – by Damien Da Silva on 03/10/2021 at 15:27



