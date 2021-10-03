OM: The composition of Jorge Sampaoli with several big surprises!

OM are playing their 9th Ligue 1 match this Sunday this season. For this meeting against LOSC, here is the starting XI set up by Jorge Sampaoli!

For this Ligue 1 meeting, Jorge Sampaoli decided to trust Pau Lopez in the goals, who has clearly become the number one in the post! Saliba and Luan Peres are in defense with the return of Balerdi and Caleta-Car. Kamara is not yet 100% recovered and is on the bench. Guendouzi, Rongier are in the middle of the field with Gerson and Lirola on the right. Ünder and Dieng will take care of the attack! Milik who was announced in the starting XI is replacing.

THE ELEVENT OF SAMPAOLI facing the LOSC

Lopez

Caleta-Car – Saliba – Balerdi – Luan Peres

Gerson Rongier





Lirola Guendouzi ©

Ünder Dieng

With Milik, it will change the relationship and the positioning of some players – Sampaoli

In a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli also raised the subject of tactics with Arek Milik at the forefront. With a different profile, the offensive animation should therefore change, especially in the absence of Dimitri Payet in the Marseille group.

“It will change the relationship and the positioning of some players. With Milik, it’s different from Dieng who prefers to take depth, or Payet who is more of an attacking midfielder. Milik is more of a finisher but he needs good assists. We will try to deepen these new relationships. ” Jorge Sampaoli – Source: Press conference (01/10/21)