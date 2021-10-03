OM: Towards a big surprise in the eleven of Sampaoli?

Olympique de Marseille travel this Sunday for a match against LOSC. According to information from L’Equipe newspaper, Arek Milik should be starting for the first time this season.

After a frustrating result against Turkish club Galatasaray in the Europa League, it’s back to Ligue 1 with an important match in Lille this Sunday afternoon. For Jorge Sampaoli, this is the first face to face with Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

This Saturday, RC Lens and OGC Nice took the three points respectively against Reims and Brest. For OM, you absolutely have to win in order to get back on the podium and hope for a misstep from the Lyonnais during the derby which will be played at 9 p.m. against AS Saint-Etienne.

Milik instead of Payet?

To try to take the three points against LOSC this Sunday, Jorge Sampaoli would have concocted a surprise! Indeed, the Argentine coach should start Arek Milik at the forefront of the Marseille attack. Dimitri Payet was not there, it is indeed the Pole who will occupy the post of scorer according to information from the newspaper L’Equipe.

The sports daily even sees a very offensive line-up with an attacking trio Ünder, Dieng and Milik. Gerson is also expected to play this game a little higher up the pitch to fuel the offensives with the ball. Mattéo Guendouzi will be accompanied by two ghosts: Kamara and Valentin Rongier. A composition that seems cut to hurt Lille who are not really successful at the start of the season with only 11 points and a 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings.

The probable composition according to L’Equipe

Lopez

Saliba – Balerdi – Luan Peres

Kamara ©

Rongier Guendouzi

Ünder Gerson Dieng

Milik

With Milik, it will change the relationship and the positioning of some players – Sampaoli

In a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli also raised the subject of tactics with Arek Milik at the forefront. With a different profile, the offensive animation should therefore change, especially in the absence of Dimitri Payet in the Marseille group.

“It will change the relationship and the positioning of some players. With Milik, it’s different from Dieng who prefers to take depth, or Payet who is more of an attacking midfielder. Milik is more of a finisher but he needs good assists. We will try to deepen these new relationships. ” Jorge Sampaoli – Source: Press conference (01/10/21)