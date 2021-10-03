Online banking: how to get 320 € by opening a free account?

You look for. put some butter on the spinach ? Online banks Boursorama Banque, Hello bank! and Monabanq offer real arguments if you open an account there. Please note, these offers end in the coming days.

This weekend, online banks are more generous than ever. If you were intending to open an account and do your first tests with these dematerialized establishments, now is the time to take the next step. At the moment, they are putting forward financial arguments that cannot be refused.

Boursorama Banque, Hello bank! and Monabanq offer a premium that can go up to 320 euros cumulatively. The first two online banks will allow you to get the bonus without income conditions, without commitment and it’s free. Monabanq is a little more exacting, it will take a little longer to obtain. We explain how to benefit from it.

Boursorama Banque: 80 €, how to get them?

Boursorama Banque is the leading French online bank – by far. With more than 3 million customers, it has outstripped all its rivals. ING is the closest and has 1 million customers to its credit. The Dutch bank would however not be satisfied with the performance and would obviously seek to get rid of its French subsidiary (rumor). Still according to rumors, Boursorama Banque would also be in the running.

This weekend, Boursorama Banque is offering you a convincing bonus of 80 euros for the very first opening of a current account. The bank “Cheapest in France” (for 13 years…) does not associate any activity condition with it. You open an account, you activate it with a first payment, you order a credit card (free) and the bonus is for you.

Besides the fact that this bonus is accessible without conditions, the Boursorama Ultim account is also an excellent product in itself. It gives you access to a current account and a Visa Premier level bank card at no cost. You also have access to all the bank’s products (savings, loans, stock market, insurance) as in a traditional bank. In the end, it’s well worth a try – and enjoy this generous gift upon registration.

To earn 80 euros at Boursorama Banque, it won’t even take you ten minutes.

Hello bank! is convincing on the free version

For the beginning of October, Hello bank! is very generous on account openings. Indeed, if the bank still favors premium accounts (Hello Prime), it has decided to offer a real asset to open a free account (Hello One formula). It is also non-binding and does not require any conditions on income – and it currently offers 80 euros in bonus. The Hello Prime version provides 80 euros premium as well as 6 months free.

Hello One is a simplified bank account that allows you to take advantage of a current account and a card at no cost. This formula is BNP Paribas’ online banking response to neo-banks. You will therefore have the equivalent of a Visa Classic card (with systematic authorization and immediate debit). It does not allow you to take advantage of overdrafts and you will have fees on your withdrawals abroad.

Be careful, unlike neo-banks, Hello bank! also offers privileged access to a whole range of excellent banking products (savings, credit, insurance, stock market, etc.). In addition, no neo-bank like Revolut or N26 offers a welcome bonus. With the 80 euros that are put forward by Hello bank !, you have no more reason not to go. It’s free and what’s more, you are not committed.

Monabanq and its bonus of 160 euros (subject to conditions)

Admittedly, the bonus of 160 euros put forward by Monabanq seems attractive. That said, online banking requires regular activity from its customers to pay them all this bonus. It will therefore be much more complicated to obtain than those offered by Boursorama Banque and Hello bank! this week-end. As a reminder, they come unconditionally and are free.

At Monabanq, the first thing to know is that all of its accounts are chargeable in online banking. You will have the choice between 4 formulas which vary from 2 to 9 euros per month. Once you have chosen your account, you will then be eligible for the full bonus. This is not paid when the account is activated or when ordering the bank card.

In reality, this bonus takes the form of cash back. If you opt for the Pratiq (2 euros per month) or Pratiq + (3 euros per month) formulas, you will benefit from 0.5% cash back on all your purchases. Please note, you will be limited to a maximum of 80 euros cash back premium per year, over a total of 2 years. By doing the calculations, it will therefore be necessary to spend 16,000 euros per card for the first year to touch the 80 euros of the promised premium.

If you opt for Uniq and Uniq + accounts (respectively at 6 and 9 euros per month), you will receive 1% cash back on your purchases. Here too, the premium is limited to 80 euros per year, over two years. In other words, if you spend 8000 euros with your credit card over the first year, you will receive the 80 euros bonus. By choosing such a model, Monabanq makes sure that you are active in the bank.

