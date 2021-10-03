Ophélie Winter pays poignant tribute to Bernard Tapie

This Sunday evening, Ophélie Winter spoke on her Instagram account to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie with whom she had toured in 1996 in particular …
This Sunday October 3, 2021 at 8:40 am, Bernard Tapie passed away. Aged 78, he had been battling double cancer of the esophagus and stomach for four years. A character as adulated as he is controversial, Bernard Tapie will remain the man with many faces. One of the best known is that of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille (OM). This Sunday, it’s time for tributes in the world of football. A minute of applause was held before the PSG-Rennes meeting, at 1 p.m. The businessman will be buried in his old heart, Marseille. A fiery chapel will be installed at the Vélodrome stadium for the former boss of OM.
Many tributes since the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie
In a press release, published this Sunday, Emmanuel Macron welcomed “ambition, energy and enthusiasm“of the businessman. On BFM TV, Marc-Olivier Fogiel explained that Bernard Tapie would have asked his doctors to hold out a few more days. Indeed, he wanted to wait until October 6, the day of the deliberation for the In any case, since the announcement of his disappearance, tributes have multiplied, from Jean Castex to Cyril Hanouna, but also from his relatives such as Stéphane Tapie, who spoke of the pain of the widow of Bernard Tapie, Dominique. Ophelia Winter who shared the movie poster Men, women: instructions for use in 1996, who decided to pay tribute to his memory.
Ophélie Winter remembers a “flirt scene “that she will” never forget “
The one who had exchanged a kiss with the businessman and actor in Lelouch’s film delivered a poignant tribute, in legend of two pictures of the preview of this film, in August 1996. “Goodbye my great friend, my gaming partner, my accomplice … Both novices for the first movie scene of our lives. A flirting scene that I will never forget. My first day in the cinema, my first scene with you will remain engraved forever! I love you … have a good trip … “, wrote the singer.
She had advised Bernard Tapie on his cancer
Our colleagues from Current Woman had asked her before the summer if she had remained in contact with Bernard Tapie with whom she exchanged a kiss in 1996, on the set of the film. Men, women: instructions for use. “Yes, I recommended a fantastic Tibetan doctor to him. For people who do not know traditional Chinese medicine, it sounds like esotericism, but it is very effective. I told him that if he wasn’t doing chemotherapy, there was something she could do to help him. But he had already been treated… So he said no to me.“declared Ophélie Winter.