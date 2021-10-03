Panama fears publication of Pandora Papers, ICIJ’s new investigation

Panama fears being pinned again in the new investigation into tax havens titled “Pandora Papers” that the consortium of investigative journalists ICIJ plans to publish on Sunday, according to a government letter quoted by local media on Saturday.

“The damage could be insurmountable,” said the Panamanian government in the letter, sent to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) through a law firm. The letter warns that “any publication” which would reinforce “a false perception” of the country as being a possible tax haven “will have devastating consequences for Panama and its inhabitants”.

The ICIJ announced on Twitter that it would publish its “most comprehensive financial secrecy brief to date” on Sunday at 4.30pm GMT, based on the leak of 11.9 million documents “covering all corners of the world” . The so-called “Pandora Papers” survey is the fruit of the work of more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, according to the ICIJ.





The letter from the Panamanian government cites several reforms carried out in recent years. She points out that since 2016 more than 395,000 companies and foundations have had their registration suspended, or half of those that existed at the time.

A fear on the part of the Panamanian government

The government fears that Panama will find itself once again caught up in a new scandal over financial havens after the one triggered by the publication in 2016 of a previous investigation by the ICIJ known as the “Panama Papers”. The leak of 11.5 million digital archives from Mossack Fonseca has shed light on the financial and fiscal practices of a whole range of clients, from simple entrepreneurs to Head of State, including banks and athletes.

The publication of the “Panama Papers” had caused a global shock wave, notably leading to the resignation of the Icelandic Prime Minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson then of the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Panama has since undertaken a series of reforms to strengthen banking supervision, punish tax evasion with imprisonment and exchange information with the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development).