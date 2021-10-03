Penalized by the expulsion of Lopes, the Lyonnais crack at the end of the derby against the transcended Greens

At the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium,

The ASSE-OL derby remains decidedly apart, even on a soggy lawn and a constant deluge like this Sunday. Stéphanois and Lyonnais fought an exciting fight in which neither side deserved to lose. In crisis for many weeks, the Greens give themselves a little breath after snatching the draw (1-1) thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri in added time.

Sainté did not have the face of a condemned man

It’s more official than ever: you can be a red lantern in agony for more than a month (five setbacks) and transcend yourself in a big game. It is even all the magic of the hottest derby in Ligue 1. Rhythm, consistency and even amazing technical complicity ahead between Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin and the returning Ryad Boudebouz, ASSE has shown a bundle of qualities that we do not had not seen him yet this season.

In the midst of this unexpected brightening in the green sky (despite the evening’s constant downpour in a supercharged Cauldron), Wahbi Khazri risks having nightmares of two solid gold opportunities. Namely a header on the post looking unmissable at 6 meters, after a strike from Arnaud Nordin badly repulsed by Anthony Lopes (9th), then an avoidable offside when scoring taking advantage of a caviar from Boudebouz (34th).





Another good vintage from the Lyon milieu

Panting from start to finish, the first period of the derby clearly held on to a thread on Sunday, with 18 combined shots and chances everywhere. A 100% gones tandem has long had control over the match: Maxence Caqueret-Houssem Aouar. After a refused goal (2nd) and two big unfinished chances (18th and 36th), the latter was rewarded with a “special Titi Henry” by rolling up the right to cool the Cauldron (0-1, 42nd). In the process (44th), Xherdan Shaqiri thought he had shot the suspense but his goal was refused for a new offside of a few centimeters (see millimeters in real life).

End of match of madness after the expulsion of Lopes

If this derby is sometimes down in tone after the resumption, it was totally revived by the logical expulsion of Anthony Lopes, left far from his goal to stop a against Denis Bouanga of the arm (74th). From the next free kick, Lyon substitute goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck was very happy to see Lucas Gourna-Douath’s half-volley smash his crossbar (77th).

It was finally necessary to wait for additional time to see Jason Denayer push back a head of Jean-Philippe Krasso. This time, Wahbi Khazri rewarded the big game of the Greens with a draw not undeserved (90th + 5). This additional time is very expensive for the Lyonnais, who remain stuck in 10th place after having flirted with a return to the Top 5.