Penly nuclear power plant near Dieppe: two employees affected by contaminated water

This incident occurred when the decennial inspection of unit 1 had just started a few hours earlier. (© Centrale de Penly)

Saturday October 2, 2021, three EDF employees carried out, in the nuclear zone, a test on valves located on the purge circuit of the primary circuit of production unit 1.

The glass of a flow indicator located on the piping broke, throwing water and glass debris, slightly injuring two of the three responders.

Decontamination

The three employees were immediately taken care of by the plant’s medical service and the risk prevention service teams, as provided for in the procedures.





The two workers who received water splashes were decontaminated and underwent an anthropogammametry confirming the bodily decontamination. The dose received by workers as a result of this contamination is extremely low.

One of the two was transferred to the Dieppe hospital for additional care.

Ongoing investigations

The rupture of the flow indicator caused contaminated water to flow into the room. This was stopped by closing the valves which had been operated during the test.

The Nuclear Safety Authority has been informed of the situation. Investigations are underway to determine the origin of this technical hazard.

