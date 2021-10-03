Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 review: a fast and consistent oil-free fryer

Like the manufacturer’s other oil-free fryers, the Essential XL HD9270 / 90 adopts a drawer design. The fan and resistance are positioned on top when inserted, which was not a problem in our testing. A central handle allows it to be removed from its housing again without difficulty, and the device automatically pauses until the drawer is reinserted if it is in operation.
Cooking programming is done using a touchscreen control panel on the front. Invisible as long as the fryer is switched off, it lights up when it is switched on. There are arrows allowing you to manually adjust the temperature and cooking time then displayed on a simple digital display, but also a Menu button allowing you to select one of the 8 programs of your choice: frozen potato snacks, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, whole fish (approx. 300 g), cake, chops, mixed vegetables and keeping warm.
These programs are symbolized by rather eloquent icons below the screen, but we would have liked to be able to simply press them to choose a program. Instead, press the Menu button several times until the desired program flashes, indicating that it is selected. Each program includes a predefined temperature and time, but it is still possible to modify them using the arrows, except for keeping warm – the temperature must then be 80 ° C. It should also be added that this keeping warm function is not activated automatically at the end of cooking; shame.
Note that the setting is always made in steps of 5 ° C for the temperature, and to the nearest minute for the duration. We have seen more precise, but also more practical. We much prefer the interface of the AirFryer XXL HD9860 / 90, with its LCD display and its rotary selection button. The controls also lack a bit of responsiveness here.
The Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 also does not integrate the intelligent functions Smart Sensing and Smart Chef of the more high-end models – this functionality allows the cooking times and temperatures to be automatically adapted according to the foodstuffs – and presents more basic finishes. The device is fully clad in black plastic, shiny – and messy – around and matt on the top. It is therefore a little more discreet on the worktop, which will probably not be a bad thing for everyone.
Since we are talking about a worktop, it should be noted that the device takes up relatively little space (403 x 315 x 307 mm). Those who do not want to keep it always available and ready to use, on the other hand, may still find it difficult to fit it in a kitchen cupboard. Better to have another place to store it.
Finally, the basket is rectangular in shape. It measures approximately 22.5 x 21 x 10 cm and offers a volume of 6.2 liters according to Philips. We found it to be quite spacious. It should be possible to fit in a small poultry or a large roast without too much trouble. It fits into a tank to collect the cooking fat to prevent food from bathing in it. The two elements are easily separated using a button on the handle and Philips has thought of integrating a small sliding cover to avoid activating it by mistake.
The Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 allows you to select a temperature between 60 and 200 ° C; a beach after all classic. Other models allow higher temperatures, but also lower to dehydrate food like some Ninja models. We will also add that these 60 ° C are regularly exceeded during a cooking cycle, the Philips fryer struggling to stabilize the temperature.
The same can be said by setting the cooking temperature to 180 and 200 ° C. However, the Essential Airfryer XL still does much better than the Easy Fry Digital from Moulinex. It is rare to see a difference of more than 20 ° C at a single point in the pan during a cooking cycle, even with these high temperatures. We did not notice any differences greater than 20 ° C between one point and another of the tank either. The heat is therefore distributed more evenly than on most of the other fryers in our comparison. An excellent point!
Drawer models in particular struggle to blow hot air towards the edges of the tub without dropping the temperature in the center, but the ventilation of the Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 seems gentle enough to avoid this problem. On the speed side, two minutes are enough for it to rise to 180 and even 200 ° C and we can therefore do without preheating.
Beyond the measurements, we wanted to see what this Essential Airfryer XL could do in real use. And what could be better than making fries to test a deep fryer? As usual, we followed the manufacturer’s instructions, here via the NutriU app. For 800 g of fresh fries, the latter recommend cooking in two stages, after adding a spoonful of oil anyway: 10 min at 160 ° C, then 20 min at 180 ° C. In the absence of a mixing arm as found in Seb’s Actifry, it is of course also advisable to mix, twice in all. Thanks to the good distribution of the heat and the small amount of fries, the cooking was fairly even at the end of the recipe.
Although they were cooked, we still found our fries a bit pale and therefore decided to extend the cooking time for about ten minutes to obtain a slightly more appetizing result. It would undoubtedly have been preferable to cook directly at 180 ° C, which is what the dedicated program of the deep fryer does. In any case, the crunch is far from that of fries cooked in an oil bath, but we have to admit that the Philips fryer does not do so badly.