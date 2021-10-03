Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 review: a fast and consistent oil-free fryer

Like the manufacturer’s other oil-free fryers, the Essential XL HD9270 / 90 adopts a drawer design. The fan and resistance are positioned on top when inserted, which was not a problem in our testing. A central handle allows it to be removed from its housing again without difficulty, and the device automatically pauses until the drawer is reinserted if it is in operation.

Cooking programming is done using a touchscreen control panel on the front. Invisible as long as the fryer is switched off, it lights up when it is switched on. There are arrows allowing you to manually adjust the temperature and cooking time then displayed on a simple digital display, but also a Menu button allowing you to select one of the 8 programs of your choice: frozen potato snacks, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, whole fish (approx. 300 g), cake, chops, mixed vegetables and keeping warm. These programs are symbolized by rather eloquent icons below the screen, but we would have liked to be able to simply press them to choose a program. Instead, press the Menu button several times until the desired program flashes, indicating that it is selected. Each program includes a predefined temperature and time, but it is still possible to modify them using the arrows, except for keeping warm – the temperature must then be 80 ° C. It should also be added that this keeping warm function is not activated automatically at the end of cooking; shame.

Note that the setting is always made in steps of 5 ° C for the temperature, and to the nearest minute for the duration. We have seen more precise, but also more practical. We much prefer the interface of the AirFryer XXL HD9860 / 90, with its LCD display and its rotary selection button. The controls also lack a bit of responsiveness here. The Essential Airfryer XL HD9270 / 90 also does not integrate the intelligent functions Smart Sensing and Smart Chef of the more high-end models – this functionality allows the cooking times and temperatures to be automatically adapted according to the foodstuffs – and presents more basic finishes. The device is fully clad in black plastic, shiny – and messy – around and matt on the top. It is therefore a little more discreet on the worktop, which will probably not be a bad thing for everyone. Since we are talking about a worktop, it should be noted that the device takes up relatively little space (403 x 315 x 307 mm). Those who do not want to keep it always available and ready to use, on the other hand, may still find it difficult to fit it in a kitchen cupboard. Better to have another place to store it.