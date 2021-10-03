Pique’s huge punchline after the defeat against Atlético Madrid!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

FC Barcelona lost again in a shock this season. After two losses without any possible dispute against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen (3-0), it is this time against Atlético Madrid that the Blaugranas fell. A logical defeat as the Colchoneros were superior to their evening opponents and did not have the impression of forcing. Gérard Piqué, the defender of Barça, delivered a sad report at the end of the meeting, and even admits that he expected this defeat: “We lost and it was a result that we expected and did not want, now we have to rest, take advantage of the break (international break) and start moving forward“he said after the meeting in remarks reported by As.

Pique’s incredible tackle on offensive ineffectiveness

The 2010 World Champion then returned to the course of the game in more depth and tackled the offensive ineffectiveness of his partners: “We didn’t start well, we went looking for them, we were brave and they scored two goals with very few (chances). We can play three hours and we wouldn’t score a goal, things are going very badly but we just have to work, rest and come back with more force. The two goals are very similar, which is why we discussed them with Busquets. We are nervous and we don’t like to argue“he said.





He finally concluded on the club’s current problems and refused to put the relationship between Koeman and Laporta as the cause of the poor performance: “We don’t just have one problem, we have several and people know it. We don’t have to be blind to see what we are missing, but we will get over it even if times are tough. The atmosphere in the locker room is good, we get along well, there is a desire to turn the situation around and we cannot interfere with what the president says, all the noise between him and the coach cannot help us affect“Ninth in Liga, the Catalans will host Valence after the international break with a victory as the only possible result while the Valencians are just ahead in the standings (8th).