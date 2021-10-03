Pochettino after Rennes – PSG: “We did 25, 30 minutes which are the best of our season”

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and even Angel Di Maria! Mauricio Pochettino had taken out the heavy artillery at Roazhon Park. But after 15 consecutive Ligue 1 matches with at least one goal, PSG have remained silent. Unable even to frame the slightest shot (on 13 attempts!). And it is finally with a setback in the suitcases that Paris returns from Rennes (2-0) before the international break. “In general, I am satisfied, we created a lot of chances “, nevertheless estimated Mauricio Pochettino, who says to himself “bitter” and “disappointed“due to a scenario of this meeting.

If Paris saw its series of eight league victories come to an end this Sunday, the Parisian coach wants to be positive once again. Because there were interesting things in his eyes during a first period where his players dominated their subject after a sluggish start. “We did 25, 30 minutes which is the best of our season, and Rennes scored on their first chance (at the 45th minute). This goal had a great emotional impact“, still estimated the Argentinian. Especially when returning from the locker room, Paris has cracked again.”We take two goals at key moments in the match“, regretted Marquinhos.

League 1 Eight is enough: Rennes stops the PSG series 6 HOURS AGO

We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes

Morally touched by these two achievements straddling half-time, the Parisians then took time to get back to the place facing players from Rennes, very well in place and authors of a performance full of intensity. “The story of the match could be different with a little more efficiency in front and behind“, launched on Amazon Prime Marquinhos, who refuses to seek excuses despite this upset trip because of the weather which pushed the Parisian stars to come by car on Saturday evening. In the eyes of Parisians, it is above all a question of realism. “Take 2-0 after 25-30 good minutes … We are disappointed not to have materialized our actions. We had a hard time after that. The opposing team has gained confidence. And with us there was frustration“, Pochettino still wanted to underline, refusing to target Neymar and assuming to be the”first responsible“.





What if the former Tottenham boss estimated on Amazon that he “must make a self-criticism“, it remains unsurprisingly measured, five days after a convincing success against Manchester City (2-0) in the Champions League. Even if this setback again raises the question of the tenure of the four stars in front, sources of imbalance. -2-3-1 aligned this Sunday is in fact necessarily less balanced than with three more hard-working circles, as against City. “We should not analyze the meeting according to our system, however, warns Pochettino. I have used several since the start of the season. We only missed one goal. The team can play in different forms. ”

Clearly, the attractive offensive quartet with Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and Di Maria, is far from being buried. Even though Pochettino still seems to be thinking: “I do not like to lose, there is a little anger. (…) We will try to find the right way to play and the right balance“, he warned before concluding:”What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutess. “

Liga “Let him benefit because Real are the biggest club in the world”: Ancelotti warns Mbappé Yesterday At 2:55 PM