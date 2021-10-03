Pochettino contains his anger and refuses to overwhelm Neymar

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Is Mauricio Pochettino angry after this defeat against Rennes? ” Yes a bit. Nobody likes to lose, ”admitted the Argentinian technician. For a Pochettino accustomed to civilized speeches in front of the press, this shy admission betrays the great frustration that inhabits the Parisian clan.

The PSG technician, who believes that his team “did 25, 30 minutes the best of the season” at the start of the match, regrets the lack of realism at the start of the game. And refuses to go back on his daring system with four attackers. “I don’t think you can analyze the result against a system. On other occasions, such as Lyon or Manchester City, this should not condition the analysis. “

Pochettino doesn’t want to target Neymar

While Neymar was replaced fifteen minutes from the end of the match, Pochettino also refused to target the Brazilian. “Likewise, when you win against Manchester City, it’s a collective question. There too. The first person in charge is me. What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes. The psychological impact of the two goals at key moments was significant, ”hijacked the Parisian coach.



