    Pochettino contains his anger and refuses to overwhelm Neymar

    Is Mauricio Pochettino angry after this defeat against Rennes? ” Yes a bit. Nobody likes to lose, ”admitted the Argentinian technician. For a Pochettino accustomed to civilized speeches in front of the press, this shy admission betrays the great frustration that inhabits the Parisian clan.

    The PSG technician, who believes that his team “did 25, 30 minutes the best of the season” at the start of the match, regrets the lack of realism at the start of the game. And refuses to go back on his daring system with four attackers. “I don’t think you can analyze the result against a system. On other occasions, such as Lyon or Manchester City, this should not condition the analysis. “

    Pochettino doesn’t want to target Neymar

    While Neymar was replaced fifteen minutes from the end of the match, Pochettino also refused to target the Brazilian. “Likewise, when you win against Manchester City, it’s a collective question. There too. The first person in charge is me. What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes. The psychological impact of the two goals at key moments was significant, ”hijacked the Parisian coach.


    PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino did not hide a certain internal anger after the defeat on the Rennes lawn. And if Neymar signed a generally disappointing performance, the Parisian coach refused to overwhelm him.

