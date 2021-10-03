More

    Prediction of the race QATAR PRIX MARCEL BOUSSAC – CRITERIUM DES POULICHES

    Nicolas Labourasse - Journalist Canalturf.com

    The photo of Raclette Arrival PMU Prix des Marettes Hippodrome de Deauville 08/08/2021

    In the absence of the one who would have been the favorite of the event, the 1 – RACLETTE (pictured), an unbeaten daughter of Frankel in two attempts, the 4 – IRIS FLOWER, winner of a Group III at the beginning of September at ParisLongchamp will be placed at the top of our selection ahead of the 2 – ZELLIEsecond behind Iris flower September 9. British 5 – AGARTHA is also gifted. Attention to the resident of Francis-Henri Graffard, 6 – ACER ALLEY.

    Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

    REGULAR CHANCES
    2 ZELLIE
    5 AGARTHA
    OUTSIDERS
    6 ACER ALLEY
    8 NATASHA

    Summary of the prognosis:

    Favorite
    4 – IRIS FLOWER


    Heart stroke
    2 – ZELLIE

    Moment of madness
    6 – ACER ALLEY

    The ZEturf.fr forecastThe ZEturf.fr forecast

    Pleasant winner of the Prix des Marettes in Deauville then a Class 2 in Chantilly, the “Fabre” Raclette will try to continue its ascent this Sunday at ParisLongchamp! The game is not won in advance against the visitors Agartha, titled and second in the Moyglare Stakes (Group I) at Curragh, and Natasha, shaped by John Gosden and also in full bloom. We must not neglect the candidacy of Acer alley, who won the Prix La Rochette (Group III) as soon as his start of the school year, nor that of Iris Flower, which remains on its victory in the Prix d’Aumale (Group III) on this course by dominating in particular the formidable finisher Zellie ; there is revenge in the air this Sunday between these two students of André Fabre.

    ZEturf.fr selection

    No. Horse Jockey
    1 RACLETTE GUYON M.
    5 AGARTHA MCDONOGH D.
    8 NATASHA DETTORI LAN.
    6 ACER ALLEY PESLIER O.
    4 IRIS FLOWER BARZALONA M.


    Aslam

