Presidential 2022: after Zemmour, Mélenchon wants to debate with Macron

He has obviously taken a liking to exercise. Guest of the program “On est en direct”, broadcast this Saturday evening, Jean-Luc Mélenchon was asked to speak on his recent debate with Eric Zemmour.

And he was, quite logically, questioned by Laurent Ruquier on the other political figures with whom he would like to lead a future debate.

“I know with whom I would like to debate: it is with President Macron”, replied the leader of France Insoumise, specifying that he would like to discuss with him only his foreign policy “so as not to put him in the embarrassment on social issues ”.

The example of Mitterrand and Seguin

On the various points that he would like to discuss with the Head of State, Jean-Luc Mélenchon mentioned, pell-mell, the intervention in Mali, the creation of the Space Headquarters and the recent tensions with Algeria.



The Algerian ambassador to France has indeed just been recalled this Saturday after remarks attributed to the head of state in an article in Le Monde. According to the daily, Emmanuel Macron would have explained that after its independence in 1962, Algeria was built on “a memorial rent”, maintained by “the politico-military system”.

The debate which took place between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Eric Zemmour, on September 23, allowed the BFMTV channel – which broadcast it – to bring together 3.8 million viewers, or 19% of the public present in front of its television. .