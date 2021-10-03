pretty face and great engine, from € 2,000

It seems totally unheard of at the moment, but Fiat is the creator of the B segment. It was in 1971 with the brilliant 127, which incidentally was voted Car of the Year 1972. Since then, the Italian giant, continued to a disastrous strategy, was thrown out of this category which he nevertheless dominated, sometimes selling more than 600,000 cars per year. Indeed, the 127 was succeeded by the Uno in 1983, a huge success, then the Punto in 1993, also extremely popular, these two models having also been car of the year.

Then comes the timid Punto II in 1999, which failed to dominate the category like its predecessors. Fiat tried to raise the bar in 2005 by presenting the attractive Grande Punto in Frankfurt. Designed by Giugiaro, like the Uno and Punto I, it is characterized by an extremely attractive line, the muzzle of which is reminiscent of that of the superb Maserati 4200 GT, also drawn by Giugiaro.







Much more imposing than the Punto II that it replaces, the Grande Punto benefits from a very good habitability but the initial offer of engines especially gives pride of place to diesel, then very fashionable. Indeed, the gasolines, evolutions of the Fire engine of 1985, are satisfied with 77 ch at the maximum, against 130 ch with the diesels. With the 1.4 l Starjet block, the first climbed to 95 hp a year later. It’s not Peru yet!

In 2007, this engine benefited from a turbo which brought the power to 120 hp. No direct injection, just a 16 valve cylinder head with hydraulic backlash control and an electronically controlled wastegate valve. It doesn’t sound revolutionary, but this T-Jet is still used in the Abarth 595s!







Anyway, the Grande Punto T-Jet now flirts with 200 km / h, and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 9 s. It is offered in three finishes: Dynamic (including radio and manual air conditioning), Emotion (dual-zone auto air conditioning, aluminum rims) and Sport (manual air conditioning, 16 alloy rims and sporty presentation). Prices are respectively € 14,800, € 15,800 and € 15,900 (current € 17,100, € 18,300 and € 18,400 according to INSEE).

Unfortunately, due to poor communication, the T-Jet will never really be highlighted by Fiat, which prefers to insist on the low prices of entry-level versions. In 2009, the Grande Punto became Punto Evo by undergoing one of the most failed restylings in history, wanted by the big boss of the Fiat Group, Sergio Marchionne. The disfigured car loses its number 1 selling point, and its sales plummet, which is roughly the opposite of the expected effect …







Too bad, because the interior, completely redesigned, gains enormously in perceived quality. At the same time, the T-Jet is replaced by the Multiair, pushed to 135 hp. This unit represents a major breakthrough in the automotive industry, since it comes as close as ever to “camless” engines, that is to say without camshaft.

Clearly, that of admission is replaced by electro-hydraulic actuators, allowing an amplitude never seen on the opening and the lifting of the valves. Result, increased flexibility and performance, lower consumption and pollution.







That said, direct injection is still not in the game. In 2012, the Punto Evo is modified, returning somewhat to the look of the Grande Punto, and is called simply Punto, then will hardly evolve until its scrapping in 2018.

In its great foresight, Fiat preferred to replace its Idea, a semi-commercial failure, with the 500L not so much more popular than the Punto, potentially guaranteeing hundreds of thousands of annual sales. It’s true: a cute versatile city car with the air of a big 500 could not have found its audience… The ex-Italian Giant is therefore leaving the B segment that he invented by the back door.







How much does it cost ?

Not much. Unknown, because eclipsed the Abarth Grande Punto with the same engine but pushed to 155 hp, the Grande Punto T-Jet can be found from € 2,000 in good condition, but over 150,000 km. At 100,000 km, count 4,000 €, and up to 5,000 € with 50,000 km. Even rarer, the Multiair 135 hp requires € 1,000 more for equivalent mileage.







Which version to choose?

Prefer versions with 16-inch rims at least, for better road efficiency. A T-Jet Sport in 17 inches and equipped with some options such as auto air conditioning seems more desirable than the others, by its look and its performance. Good luck finding one …











Collector’s versions

They are the most equipped and the least kilometers, in perfect condition. Such cars are almost non-existent in France, where the Grande Punto are overwhelmingly equipped with low power diesels and gasoline.







What to watch out for?

Mechanically, the Grande Punto T-Jet does not present any particular weakness, cashing high mileage without major annoyance. That said, there is a fair amount of damage to the electrically assisted steering column, the repair of which can cost more than € 1,000. A recall having taken place, give preference to units tracked at Fiat. Electronic bugs are frequent in the passenger compartment, where there are failures of electric windows. The very average finish generates parasitic noise. The production is better from the Evos, where the steering concerns have disappeared, even if the Multiair control had some problems at the start of its career (normally resolved under warranty).

Driving







The line of the Grande Punto retains an astonishing seduction given its age, but the interior cools the ardor. Rather banal design, very average production, it has all the same for him a complete equipment and a very appreciable space. Above all, the driving position, thanks to the steering wheel adjustable in height and depth, is impeccable. The T-Jet engine sounds pleasantly, and reveals an unexpected flexibility, the downsized blocks of this time being often hollow at low revs.

But the most astonishing, it is the punch which one profits from 2 000 rpm. Incredible that there is only 120 hp under the hood! Especially since we do not note either response time or breathlessness past 5000 rpm (as on a 207 THP), the T-Jet climbing briskly to 6500 rpm. Punch, sound and character, the T-Jet has it all. However, the box 5, pleasant to handle but with the a little long staging would temper it rather!







Lacking a little consistency, the direction is however precise and rather informative, while the front axle shows good fidelity. Attention, with the rims of 15, the traction is lacking, while it is good in 16 inches. By jostling it, the rear is placed, while the ESP intervening very late, allows time to have fun.

In any case, the road behavior is very safe, but without real sportiness, while the suspension appears a bit bouncy. Fortunately, the braking, powerful and enduring, is flawless. Well soundproofed and rather comfortable, the Punto T-Jet is also at ease on long journeys, and swallows 7.5 l / 100 km average.

The youngtimer alternative

Fiat Uno SX / SX ie (1984-1993)







Initially developed by Lancia, the Uno was taken over by Fiat, which was talking about replacing the 127. Well it took him, because the Uno, launched in January 1983 at Cape Canaveral, was a considerable success. Modern, very spacious and well motorized, it was available in SX from 1984. 1.3 l engine of 70 hp, somewhat sporty presentation, increased tires, it reconciles very good road handling and good performance. Replaced at the end of 1985 by the SL, it returned at the end of 1986, this time provided with beige velvet upholstery and electronic instrumentation.

At the end of 1989, the Uno was deeply restyled to resemble the Tipo, improving its finish in the process. The SX becomes SXie by adopting a 1.4 l injection of 72 hp. More chic and comfortable than the SX, but less dynamic in its behavior, it will last until 1993. From € 1,000 in good condition.

Fiat Grande Punto T-Jet 2007, technical sheet







Engine: 4-cylinder in-line, 1368 cc

Power supply: injection

Suspension: McPherson struts, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AV); torsion axle, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AR)

Transmission: 5 manual gearbox, traction

Power: 120 hp at 5,000 rpm

Torque: 206 Nm at 2,000 rpm Weight: 1,155 kg

Maximum speed: 195 km / h (manufacturer data)

0 to 100 km / h: 8.9 seconds (manufacturer data)

