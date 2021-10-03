price increases, the WiFi repeater available for Freebox mini 4K subscribers

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.

New Free

More than a year after unveiling a Wi-Fi repeater, included for Freebox Delta and Pop subscribers, Free allows its other subscribers to take advantage of it. After the Freebox Revolution on September 17, it’s now the turn of Freebox mini 4K customers, since yesterday. Only one condition required, to have a box equipped with WiFi AC. More informations…

After offering Disney + for 6 months and then maintaining the price, Free announces that it will apply the increase of € 2 from November 1. More informations…

Netflix’s price increase took effect on October 1 for current subscribers. Freebox Delta and One customers continue to benefit from the Essential offer at no additional cost. More informations…

Free now sends an SMS and an email to Freebox subscribers 7 days in advance to notify them of maintenance on the fiber network of the line to their home. More informations…

In the event of a move, Free has been sending new follow-up emails to its Freebox subscribers for several weeks. More informations…





New Free Mobile

The new high-end Xiaomi smartphones, the 11T and 11T Pro, available for pre-order in the online store. More informations…

Free Mobile: three iPhones benefit from an ODR of 30 to 50 € with the Free Flex formula. More informations…

Announcements of the week