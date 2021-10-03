Princess Beatrice mom, she reveals the very symbolic name of her daughter and gives news of the royal baby

After several weeks of suspense, Princess Beatrice of York has finally revealed the first name of her daughter. A royal baby born last September 18 and who received a very symbolic baptismal name.
Despite being a prominent member of England’s royal family, Beatrice of York leads the most low-key life possible. Unlike the wedding with great pomp of Kate and William, Meghan and Harry or even her sister Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson thus married her companion Count Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in a very small committee on July 17, 2020, a ceremony of which only a few photos were subsequently unveiled. And it is also in the greatest discretion that the couple welcomed their first child.
Welcome to Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
After a little publicized pregnancy, Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday September 18 without fanfare or trumpets. And if the arrival of the royal baby was announced by a sober press release from Buckingham Palace a few days later, his parents departed from the royal tradition by not revealing a photo, nor the first name of the newborn. A mystery now partly cleared. This Friday October 1, Beatrice from York finally revealed her baby’s name through a cute message posted on his Twitter account. “We are happy to share that we have chosen to name our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi”, wrote the young mother in the caption of the footprints of the infant’s feet. “We’re doing great and Wolfie is Sienna’s best big brother,” then continues the princess, evoking her stepson Christopher Woolf, of his small name Wolfie, first child of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
A tribute first name
The first name Sienna Elizabeth chosen by Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is obviously very symbolic since it pays tribute both to dad’s Italian roots but also to Queen Elizabeth II, the princess’ grandmother. Andrew’s daughter is not the first member of the royal family to honor the sovereign in this way. Lilibet Diana, the first name of Meghan and Harry’s daughter, is also a tribute to the monarch. And the middle name of Princess Charlotte, the youngest of Kate and William, and daughters of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, is also Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice has therefore remained faithful to this royal tradition this time.