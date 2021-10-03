Princess Eugenie: New scandal around her husband, who betrays a royal secret

The history and secrets of the British royal family fascinate. One of its members has just accidentally revealed one. According to Princess Eugenie’s husband, an underground tunnel would provide discreet access to a prestigious five-star hotel …

Jack brooksbank, the husband of Princess Eugenie and dad of little August (born February 9, 2021), is the author of the leak! The man allegedly revealed the existence of this tunnel to journalists from the Daily Mail, present during an evening sponsored by the tequila brand Casamigos, co-founded by George Clooney and of which he would be the ambassador.

“There is one that starts from the Palace of Saint James and leads to the Dukes Bar [le bar de l’hôtel Dukes, NDLR]. I never borrowed it but would love to do itJack Brooksbank would have confided to the guests of the event, a new pot after his presence on a yacht with a topless model. The Saint-James Palace is not inhabited by any member of the British royal family but remains the official administrative residence of Princess Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.It is located just over 300 meters from the five-star hotel Dukes London.





This embarrassing new case comes as Eugenie of York’s family recently welcomed a new member! Her little sister, the princess, Beatrice, became a mother in her turn by giving birth to her first child, a girl named Sienna Elizabeth. Eugenie of York warmly welcomed her niece’s birth by welcoming her to Instagram. “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣. Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I am so proud of you. We are going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. With love, Euge, Eugenie wrote first, before addressing little Sienna. To my new niece. I love you already and I find you simply amazing in pictures… We’re gonna have so much fun together. I love you, Auntie Euge.“

Their dad, Prince Andrew, has finally met his granddaughter. The sovereign’s son had taken refuge in Balmoral, Scotland, to avoid the media tornado caused by the start of his trial for rape of a minor.