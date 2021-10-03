Princess Mako will get married at the end of October after a long controversy

After years of controversy, Princess Mako, niece of the Emperor of Japan, will marry this month, but will forgo traditional rites and will not accept the allowance usually given to women of the imperial household who marry commoners .

The Imperial Household Agency said on Friday that Princess Mako, 29, would marry her fiance Kei Komuro on October 26. “The wedding ceremony, the reception banquet and other rituals will not take place and a lump sum payment will not be granted,” an official of the Agency told AFP.

The union will not start in the best conditions, the Agency having indicated that the princess suffers from a “complex” syndrome of post-traumatic stress because of the media coverage having surrounded her person and her family.

Mako, who is the daughter of Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, has endured years of criticism and procrastination over his marriage plans to 29-year-old Kei Komuro. They have been engaged since 2017.

According to the rules of imperial succession in Japan, Mako will lose his title after his marriage to a commoner. But her mate is still under fire for allegations that her mother borrowed money from a former fiance and failed to repay him.

Ms. Komuro’s ex-companion accuses her of not having reimbursed her more than 4 million yen (approximately 30,000 euros), a sum she allegedly borrowed from him to finance part of her son’s studies.





This quarrel, which is still not settled, caused a scandal in Japan, where irreproachable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family.

The wedding had been postponed and Kei Komuro left in 2018 for the United States to pursue his law studies, a move that was seen in Japan as an attempt to ease the pressure.

– Comparison with Harry and Megan –

The couple are expected to move to New York after the wedding. Mr. Komuro returned to Japan earlier this week.

He is currently observing Japan’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals from overseas, and local media have said the couple are expected to be reunited for the first time in about three years when they release on October 11.

The controversy surrounding the marriage and the couple’s decision to move to the United States have given rise to comparisons with another royal couple, British this one: Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

The news of the upcoming union immediately sparked great interest in the Japanese press, with several newspapers printing special editions, but online reactions were mixed, with some expressing their displeasure, others hailing the happy event.

“Congratulations. Members of the Imperial Family should have the right to make a decision about their lives,” one Twitter user wrote. The phrase “complex post-traumatic stress disorder” was trending on Twitter in Japanese, with some users expressing sympathy for the princess.

“It’s no surprise that she developed (this syndrome) complex. It doesn’t need to be attacked further, does it?” one person wrote on the social network. But others have asked if “this timing means + not criticizing”.