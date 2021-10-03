Prix ​​de l’Arc de Triomphe: A monument to horse racing – Flat

Flat







The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is a legendary race (© DR)

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is scheduled for Sunday October 3 at the ParisLongchamp racecourse. Why is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe a legendary race and a must-see event in the equestrian world?

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe celebrates its 100th edition

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was created in 1920 and will celebrate its 100th edition this year (the race was not contested in 1939 and 1940 during the Second World War). The name of the race pays tribute to the parade of soldiers celebrating the end of the First World War under this Parisian monument that has become the symbol of Allied victory.





The biggest gallop race in the world

Labeled Group 1, the level of excellence in horse racing, this event is reserved for the best English thoroughbred horses, the fastest breed in the world, who are associated on this occasion with the international elite of jockeys. The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race has been voted best race in the world 4 times over the last 6 years (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) by the Longines World Racing Awards. With 5 million euros including 2.8 million euros for the winner, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is one of the most richly endowed races in the world.

A planetary sporting event

Bringing together 50,000 spectators on the ParisLongchamp racecourse, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is broadcast in more than 60 countries spread over all continents and keeps millions of viewers on their toes each year. During each edition, more than 200 international journalists are accredited to cover the event on site. Bettors around the world are enthusiastic about this mythical challenge: record amounts of stakes are recorded with nearly 70 million euros bet in more than 50 countries.

15 horses from 5 countries to conquer the grail this year

Fifteen gallopers aged 3, 4 and 5 from five countries (France, England, Ireland, Germany and Japan) will compete on the grass and the distance of 2,400 meters in the 2021 edition of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe . Winner of the last two editions, France will find it difficult to keep its title. The favorites of the race being visitors Adayar, Hurricane Lane, Tarnawa, Snowfall and Chrono Genesis.

Frederic Kita – © 2021 Zone-Turf.fr