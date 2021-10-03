Protests across Brazil for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro

Tens of thousands of Brazilians demonstrated in several cities across the country on Saturday, at the call of leftist movements and parties, to once again demand the dismissal of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and denounce increases in the cost of living

The most important gatherings were held in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo or Brasília at the call of the “Bolsonaro national campaign outside», Supported by a dozen left-wing parties and numerous central trade unions. If these calls for demonstrations were launched in 167 cities of the country, a count of the Brazilian press indicates that rallies were held in 20 of the 27 states of Brazil and in 60 cities, including 14 regional capitals.

Some right-wing and center-right leaders took their places in the parades to denounce the consequences of the economic crisis in the country, although not necessarily supporting the call for impeachment. In the central Candelaria district of Rio de Janeiro, hundreds of people marched shouting “Bolsonaro outside», Slogan also inscribed on many banners.

“We are going to release it, the bet of the people here in the streets is to put pressure on the parliamentarians to demand the dismissal of Bolsonaro.69-year-old retired teacher Elizabeth Simoes told AFP. More than a hundred petitions calling for this dismissal are pending in the Chamber of Deputies, but its president Arthur Lira, a government ally, is not following through.





The Supreme Court has also ordered the opening of several investigations against Jair Bolsonaro and his relatives, in particular for the dissemination of false information. In Sao Paulo, tens of thousands of people gathered in the afternoon on central Paulista Avenue, where potential presidential candidates like Ciro Gomes, leader of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), gathered. third position in 2018. In Brasília, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the Esplanade des Ministries.

“The people are hungry“

Previous protests led by leftist movements aimed to demand the impeachment of Bolsonaro for his chaotic handling of the pandemic, which has left nearly 600,000 dead. On Saturday were also heard complaints against rising prices for food, gas and fuel, as well as the 14.1 million unemployed.

“The people are hungry and we can no longer support this government22-year-old Isadora Lessa told Rio. “Let him know that he is not unanimous, that he will have a hard time getting re-elected. If he is not impeached, he will lose the elections in 2022“Said Marcelo Werneck, who wanted to take to the streets in Rio in tribute to”friends and family»Deaths from Covid-19.

One year before the presidential election, a poll carried out in mid-September by the Datafolha institute gave 26% to the far-right president in the first round against 44% for Lula. The many red flags of the Workers’ Party (PT) of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) were visible, along with those of many other left and center organizations, Brazilian flags which traditionally predominate during the marches. of support to the president.

On September 7, massive rallies in Brasília and Sao Paulo had gathered 125,000 supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. More than what the left managed to bring together this Saturday in the two regional capitals.