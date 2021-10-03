PSG: a restless pre-game for the Parisians

On the occasion of the ninth day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to the Stade Rennais lawn this Sunday at 1 p.m., with the ambition to continue its flawless performance in the league. But the preparation for this meeting was not easy for the Parisian players. While Mauricio Pochettino and his staff had planned a departure to Rennes by plane on Saturday evening, severe bad weather changed the initial program of the Argentinian technician.





So according to daily information The team, several players, who had arrived at Camp des Loges to be brought to Le Bourget, joined Rennes by bus on Saturday evening. In addition, those who had reached Le Bourget by their own means went to Brittany by means of their private car. This is particularly the case of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi or Keylor Navas. It remains to be seen if this setback will have an impact on the Parisian performance, this Sunday, at Roazhon Park.

