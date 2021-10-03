PSG Foot – Neymar upsets PSG with this radical choice!

Author of only one goal since the start of the Ligue 1 championship, Neymar is far from his usual statistics. But in exchange, Paris Saint-Germain have probably discovered that the Brazilian star can render him other huge services.

Neymar understood it as soon as he returned from his short Brazilian vacation, he could no longer afford to display an approximate physique when the Championship season resumed with PSG. Criticized for his rounded shapes, the former Barça player made the necessary efforts for this, and we have seen it in a few recent photos, including the mythical one, with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in the locker room of the Parc des Princes after victory against Manchester City. But nonetheless, Neymar does not seem as flamboyant as before, seeming to fall a bit into line especially in terms of statistics, an area still important for players like him.

Since signing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has been putting on goals and assists, but in 2021 this is no longer the case. With only one goal scored and two assists, the Brazilian is far from his usual standards, but all of this has an explanation which has to do with the change in style decided by Neymar with Mauricio Pochettino. Indeed, where Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi do not bother with other tasks than offensive ones, their teammate is clearly more active when it comes to recovering balls and playing for the Parisian collective. And this even if Mbappé criticized his teammate for sometimes forgetting him when it was necessary to serve him to score.

Neymar has incredible stats with PSG

Here again the statistics confirm that this Neymar revolution is underway. As Le Parisien notes, the Brazilian striker ran 11 kilometers against Manchester City, where Mbappé and Messi have covered 2 less, likewise he is the PSG player with the most tackled during this shock against the formation of Pep Guardiola, proof of this radical change of attitude, which Mauricio Pochettino can only rejoice in, the Argentinian coach of Paris Saint-Germain having often criticized Neymar for forgetting that he was playing for a team and not just for him. If necessarily for the show it is felt a little, many are those who appreciate to see the Brazilian thus returning to the reality of football.





In the columns of the regional daily, Laurent Fournier, former player and coach of PSG, is delighted to see this metamorphosis of Neymar. “ When Kylian Mbappé is excellent and Leo Messi has just arrived, I find it smart on Neymar’s part to put himself at the service of the collective and to make efforts. If none of the three did, then it would be complicated for Paris (…) I will not give names, but I see that there are plenty of great players who are unable to do what they are doing today. », Explains Laurent Fournier, who appreciates this radical change in the game of Neymar.

Still, we expect more than this role for Neymar, who is used to igniting the fields of the entire football planet with gala gestures. But by deciding to integrate into the Paris Saint-Germain collective, the star recruited from Barça for 222 million euros has the merit of allowing the capital club to experience an ideal start to the season, or almost, and to silence criticism from those who thought he was on the verge of being a finished player for PSG.