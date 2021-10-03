PSG: Messi and the wall, an order from Marquinhos

The action caused a lot of talk. During the Champions League match against Manchester City (2-0) on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi (34 years old, 2 games and 1 goal in LdC this season) placed himself on the ground behind the wall on a free kick from Riyad Mahrez. In England, the former Manchester United central defender Rio Ferdinand gave a rant over this instruction by pinning the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino (see here).

But in reality, on images broadcast by RMC Sport this Saturday, the Argentine is thus positioned at the request of his captain Marquinhos! And without flinching, the six-fold Golden Ball immediately accepted the order of his central defender. In the process, Messi even joked about it with his teammate Neymar. An irreproachable attitude on the part of the Pulga.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi on the ground behind the wall, a request from Marquinhos 💫 𝑷𝑺𝑮-𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝒍𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒎 💫

