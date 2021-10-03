PSG Press Review: Rennes, Neymar, Paredes …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, October 3, 2021, match day against Stade Rennais (at 1 p.m. on Prime Video / 9th day of L1). The meeting at Roazhon Park, the axes of progression of the Rouge & Bleu, focus on the start of the season of Neymar and Leandro Paredes.

In today’s edition, The Parisian focus on the axes of progression of the PSG at the start of the season. 1 / The installation of Leo Messi in the eleven Parisian. Even though the Argentine scored his first goal against Manchester City, he “Did not deliver a great performance. “ And according to Pablo Correa, the Pulga “Needs a team that holds the ball in the upper part of the field”, a rare thing since the end of the Laurent Blanc period. 2 / Foster the relationship between the environment and the MNM. For this, PSG must have better control and the midfield of the Rouge & Bleu can play a decisive role. Indeed, ” to prevent the adversaries from cutting this relation, it seems important that the triangle of the mediums is modifiable ”, reports Régis Brouard. 3 / Develop better consistency during the match. Since the start of the season, the capital club has not mastered its matches. Some matches were won at the finish and “Paris must show more involvement in these weekend meetings, like what he showed on Tuesday night. “

The Ile-de-France daily evokes the start of the season for Neymar Jr. Returned late in August after a Copa America disputed with Brazil, the number 10 of PSG realizes, from a statistical point of view, “His weakest start to the season since his arrival in the capital in 2017.” In six matches, he scored 1 goal and delivered 2 assists. But the Brazilian international ” attach a devotion to the collective that few of its partners, even less those of the attack, can boast. “ In the Champions League, he stood out in particular in terms of kilometers traveled and successful tackles.

XI probable PSG according to The Parisian : Donnarumma (or Navas) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera (or Di María), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

The team of the day looks back on the match against Stade Rennais this Sunday at the beginning of the afternoon. And with the unusual schedule of this meeting (at 1 p.m. on Prime Video), “Mauricio Pochettino has decided to make some changes in his approach. PSG flew to Brittany the day before the match and he performs going green at the hotel, which does not usually happen. “ The Argentinian coach quickly re-mobilized his team after the victory against ManCity in order to continue their winning streak in L1. If all of City’s players are available, the starting XI could see a change with the integration of Ángel Di María.





The sports daily also makes update on Leandro Paredes’ situation. Pochettino’s key man last season, Argentinian “Is now the fifth or sixth midpoint in the Parisian hierarchy. “ Late return from selection last August, the international Albiceleste faces competition from Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera, who participated in the entire preparation and who “Are the strong men of the start of the Parisian season. “ For his part, Leandro paredes “Did not appear in optimal athletic condition. “ In addition, the Parisian coach changed his animation in the middle with “A greater overall desire to harass the wearer and a more assertive game of projection. “ The Argentinean will have opportunities to seize but he should not miss.

The team evoked the dissatisfaction of Rennes supporters over the ticket prices for the PSG reception. With the arrival of Leo Messi, French clubs do not hesitate to increase their prices and for “The general public, it was necessary to pay from 49 to 170 euros to attend the event” in Brittany. With the enthusiasm for the arrival of the six-fold Ballon d’Or, Stade Rennais could have filled Roazhon Park twice.

PSG probable XI according to The team : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Verratti, Gueye – Di María, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé

For his part, The Telegram highlights the performing midfielder of PSG. Faced with Manchester City in C1, the trio Verratti-Gueye-Herrera impressed and Pochettino “Is based on the complementary qualities of three players. “ If the Italian stands out for his ball quality and his ability to keep, the Senegalese international “Is illustrated by his striking power: twice already, he has hit the mark outside the penalty area” For his part, Ander Herrera “Is more confined to shadow tasks and he embodies the profile of the player who will sacrifice himself for the team. “