PSG | PSG – Unusual: Mbappé, Hakimi… PSG has experienced a bewildering situation!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 10:45 am by HG

While PSG will face Stade Rennais this Sunday at 1 p.m., the capital club has experienced a difficult trip to get to Brittany.

With already eight wins in as many games played in League 1 this season, Paris Saint-Germain naturally intends to continue its march forward this Sunday. For this, the Parisian club will have to win against the Rennais Stadium to Roazhon park from 1 p.m. And the least we can say is that the players of the PSG experience a pre-game that is out of the ordinary. Indeed, the Ile-de-France team is used to traveling by plane, regardless of the travel distance. Only here, this time, the weather has decided otherwise.





Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi pose in Trappes!

Indeed, the region Ile-de-France is among those on orange alert since this Saturday due to heavy rain, winds and risk of flooding as indicated Meteo France . Therefore, impossible for players of the PSG to travel by plane as usual. The players therefore had to travel in cars or mini-buses as reported West France . Expected at 8 p.m. at the hotel, they finally arrived sparingly at 10 p.m., the first to arrive being Marquinhos. This situation has also given rise to a funny situation for Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi. Indeed, the two Parisian players were seen in a mini-market in Trappes, in the Yvelines. A cliché even went viral on social networks, the Moroccan and the French posing on it, sitting on the floor in front of one of the shelves. Many did not understand how this came about when the photo was posted on Twitter, but the reason is now known: it was a small shopping stop on the way to Brittany.